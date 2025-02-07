Cardi B And Pardison Fontaine Link Up For New Single "Toot It Up"

Cardi B went from social media personality to rap superstar and then back to social media personality. The "WAP" hitmaker has waited a long time to release a follow up to her beloved debut album. A single here or there has surfaced, but fans are still waiting on a proper album kickoff. Well, it looks like they've finally got it with "Toot It Up." Cardi B's first single of 2025 arrives amidst a flurry of anticipation, and she does her thing on it. Cardi and frequent collaborator Pardison Fontaine might have a hit on their hands.

The title, and the fact that it's Cardi B, means you can guess what it sounds like. It's aggressive, upbeat, and filled with braggadocios bars. It's not about the formula, it's about how well Cardi can execute said formula. And she does a great job here. "Toot It Up" has a bassy appeal that transitions to hand claps at specific moments during her verses. Cardi B and Pardison's chemistry is also on point here. The rapper has always excelled when she has something to get off her chest, and she in sync with Pardison, who's helped write some of her biggest hits. Hopefully "Toot It Up" is the first of several new Cardi songs we get.

Cardi B And Pardison Fontaine

Quotable Lyrics:

Said I'ma toot that a*s, toot toot that a*s

If you a ballplayer, I'm tryna recruit that a*s

Said it taste like ice cream you wanna scoop that a*s

Turn around, through the ground, Uncle Luke that a*s