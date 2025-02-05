Cardi B Defends Collaborating With Pardison Fontaine As Megan Thee Stallion Fans Unleash

Cardi B wants fans of Megan Thee Stallion to stop "harassing" her for being friends with the rapper's ex, Pardison Fontaine. She responded to the backlash she's been receiving on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces after Fontaine teased a collaboration between the two of them. Cardi began by explaining that they previously worked together on "Bodak Yellow" and thus, they've known one another for many years.

“I wanna make this very clear,” she said. “When I f*ck with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their sh*t. Because when it comes to relationships, some bullsh*t will always happen. And one thing about me, I’m gonna stay neutral and I’m gonna stay the f*ck out of it. Both of y’all can attest that that’s how I really am. I don’t wanna hear nothing because I f*ck with both of y’all and God forbid some sh*t happen, I don’t want to be in the middle of nobody’s sh*t. None of that sh*t is my f*cking business.” She concluded by demanding fans stop "harassing" her over the move.

Cardi B Addresses Megan Thee Stallion's Fans

Pardi teased having the track, "Toot It," with Cardi B ready to go in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “You guys keep asking for ‘Toot It.’ Where’s ‘Toot It’? Where’s ‘Toot It’ at? Can we get ‘Toot It’? Here go the song, here go ‘Toot It.’ Take it, play it, do whatever y’all gon’ do with it, shake ass. Here go the song, don’t ask for that sh– no more,” he said in a video. In the caption, he claimed to be dropping the song on Friday, February 7th.

Pardison Fontaine Wants To Drop Collab With Cardi B