Pardison Fontaine
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom's Reactions To Pardison Fontaine's Attempts At PDA Have Fans Saying She Doesn't Like HimFans love to concoct stories.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion's Twerking Skills Compared To Jada Kingdom After "Hiss" Celebration Goes ViralThe comparison came up after a recent Pardison Fontaine Instagram live.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Relationship TimelineThe journey of the former rap couple, lovers, to firing shots on diss tracks.By Demi Phillips
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Takes Aim On "Hiss": Breaking Down The Bars Toward Her TargetsMegan Thee Stallion let it all out on "Hiss," and as she told "The Breakfast Club" on Friday (Jan 26) morning, "Hit dogs holler."By Erika Marie
- MusicPardison Fontaine Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?The riveting tale of Pardison Fontaine's rise in hip-hop, his lyrical prowess, and his impactful endeavors beyond music.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom Makes It Clap For Pardison Fontaine On New Year's EvePardi doesn't play about his new boo.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine's Birthday Has Jada Kingdom Celebrating Her ManPardi is embarking on his 34th year of life, and we're curious to see what's in store for him.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Responds To Pardi's Breakup Comments, Denies Kelsey Harris Shooting RumorsMegan had a lot to clarify in a recent Instagram live.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsPardison Fontaine And Sexyy Red Team Up For Wild Banger "Conceited"Sexyy brings her ratchet and raunchy energy to this "SEXT8PE" cut. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsDid Pardison Fontaine Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion? He Addresses Rumours On "Lip Service"Pardi was tap dancing around the conversation, but eventually Angela Yee and her co-hosts got an answer out of him.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom & Pardison Fontaine Party Together Amid Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track DramaPardi has been the subject of discussion online all weekend, but he doesn't seem too concerned with what critics are saying.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsPardison Fontaine Tells His Side Of The Story On "THEE PERSON": StreamOn his diss track, Pardi says his ex, Megan Thee Stallion, has a "disgusting" soul, among other things.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPardison Fontaine's "THEE PERSON" Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Garners Mixed ReactionsSome feel that Pardi has a right to tell his side of the story after being put on blast by his ex on her "Cobra" single, while others feel he took things too far with his bars.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Dances With Jada Kingdom At The Club: WatchPardison Fontaine and Jada Kingdom were showing each other affection at the club recently.By Cole Blake