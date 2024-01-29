Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Relationship Timeline

The tale of Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine’s relationship has captivated fans and intrigued the curious. Their journey from musical collaborators to hostile ex-lovers has been a rollercoaster ride for both the pair and onlookers. While they have been separated for a while now, Megan’s latest single, “Hiss,” has made the topic of their relationship a huge trend again. In the song, the rapper seems to fire shots at her ex-boyfriend, among others. Admittedly, the disses thrown at Nicki Minaj, who recently mentioned Pardi in her response to Megan, have received more attention. However, fans have equally been gagged by the venom Megan Thee Stallion spat at Pardison on “Hiss.” Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

2020: The Two Meet & Make Chart-Topping Songs

On March 6, 2020, Megan released “Savage” as a part of her gold-certified EP, Suga. Subsequently, she announced the critically acclaimed remix featuring Beyonce, which dropped on April 29, 2020. It was while working on the remix that Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion first met. Fontaine is credited as a songwriter on the Grammy-winning song. Afterward, work brought the pair together again when Pardison contributed to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s song, “WAP.” Sometime in 2020, the two started talking, and their relationship soon bloomed into romance. Their budding relationship at the time did not receive public attention as they were hardly ever seen together.

2021: Relationship Announcement, PDA, & Anniversary

It was in early 2021 that the couple decided to let fans in on their romance, and made their relationship public. The first official confirmation of their relationship came on February 19, 2021, from Megan herself. On an Instagram Live, she addressed her relationship with Fontaine, saying, “That’s my boo, and I really like him. I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends… Yeah, he my boyfriend.” Later that day, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Pardison Fontaine shared pictures and videos of his time with Megan on Valentine’s Day.

Subsequently, the two made multiple public appearances as a couple, with cute displays of affection. From wearing matching outfits on red carpets to having a cute water balloon fight, they had an enviable romance. As expected, fans ate it all up, as did media houses. Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion were certainly one of the IT couples in Hip Hop. On October 18, 2021, the two celebrated their first anniversary with now-deleted Instagram posts. These anniversary posts revealed to the public that they had started dating back in October 2020.

January 2022: Rumors Of A Breakup Are Addressed

Following their cute anniversary posts in October 2021, Megan Thee Stallion reportedly removed all pictures of Pardison from her Instagram. This spurred some fans to speculate that the two had broken up, and the rumor started spreading in December 2021. There was also a rumor that Megan had physically abused Pardi when she was drunk.

On January 18, 2022, Pardison dismissed the rumors via an Instagram story. He wrote, “Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody … (At least not in that way). Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give n***as a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

February – October 2022: Smooth Sailing & Second Anniversary

Subsequently, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine continued sharing cute glimpses into their relationship. Supporting and celebrating each other through the year, their love seemed to be stronger than ever. On October 18, 2022, they celebrated their two-year anniversary. As they did in 2021, the couple shared a series of pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. Pardison’s caption on his now-deleted post read, “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO.”

May 2023: Rumors Of Another Breakup

During footballer Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in May 2023, Megan was seen together with his teammate Romelu Lukaku throughout the celebration. Subsequently, this sighting sparked rumors that the two were dating and that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine had broken up. While some fans strongly believed it to be true, others chose to dismiss the rumor. Further fueling the rumors of a break-up was a heartfelt poem that Pardi recited as a poetry reading that many felt was an attempt to win her back.

November – December 2023: Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine Throw Shade At Each Other

While the rumors went on, it took a while for either party to confirm or deny the speculations. However, on November 3, 2023, Megan indirectly addressed the topic on her song, “Cobra.” On the track, she rapped, “Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping.” While she didn’t mention any names, it was pretty obvious to fans who she was rapping about. Two weeks after, Pardison Fontaine released “Thee Person,” a Megan Thee Stallion diss track. Subsequently, during an interview with Angela Yee published on YouTube in December, Pardison denied cheating on Megan.

January 2024: Megan Thee Stallion Releases “Hiss”

On January 26, 2024, Meghan Thee Stallion dropped “Hiss,” her latest single. Since its release, the song has gone viral, sparking multiple debates on social media. It is also a major contributor to the ongoing beef between Megan and Nicki Minaj. Additionally, the song has revived discussions about Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison, who she also dissed on it. Some of the lines that have got people talking are: “He can’t move on, can’t let it go / He hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow / And since niggas need Megan help to make money / Bitch, come be my hoe.”

