Pardison Fontaine’s “THEE PERSON” Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Garners Mixed Reactions

Megan Thee Stallion too the better part of 2023 off from music, understandably so. The few releases we have heard from the Houston native have landed on DSPs in the past few months, such as her "Bongos" collab with Cardi B. For her first solo single of the year, Meg began the month of November with "Cobra." The song blew up for a number of the vulnerable bars shared by the rap diva, including one about a past lover cheating on her in her bed. Seeing as Pardison Fontaine is the only celebrity she was with for several years, it didn't take long for fans to piece together who she was talking about.

They failed to address their breakup at the time, but now that Thee Stallion has opened the lid on the conversation, her former boo clapped back with a diss track of his own, "THEE PERSON," this weekend. Over the beat, Pardi spits about his experience romancing Tina Snow, reflecting on the hurt he felt after finding out she wasn't truthful about her sexual history with him.

Pardison Fontaine Responds to His Ex's "Cobra" Claims

"Sit down for a second, girl you need to hear this / Be for real you ain’t even realistic / Got lipo then you started posting gym pics / The things that you’re doing is sadistic," the lyricist bashed Meg, suggesting her body isn't as natural as she claims it to be. Elsewhere, he called her out for trying to "drown [him] on purpose" amid his attempts to pull her out of the mud.

Since the song landed on Friday (November 17), the internet has been debating whether or not Fontaine took things too far. Some think that he's overreacting because Thee Stallion didn't name him on "Cobra," meanwhile he put together an entire diss record. At the same time, others argue he's justified to turn his experience into art, the same way MTS has.

Social Media Reacts

"Pardi is damned if he do and damned if he don't," one Twitter user pointed out this morning. "Y'all would've had a problem if he spoke about the breakup before Meg, and it's obviously a problem now that he spoke about it after her." Keep scrolling to read more of the reactions pouring in after the debut of Paridson Fontaine's "THEE PERSON" diss. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on all the drama in the comments.

