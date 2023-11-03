Pardison Fontaine Limits IG Comments Following Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Allegations, Fans Continue To Drag Him Online

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion used to be a music power couple of sorts. Overall, the two were going very strong and seemed to be enjoying life together. However, when the Tory Lanez trial happened, there seemed to be some sort of shift. There were reports that Pardi was uncomfortable with everything that was being revealed. Moreover, by Valentine's Day of this year, it appeared as though the couple was basically finished with one another.

Now, things have taken a bit of a turn thanks to Meg's return to the music world. Today, she dropped a new solo track called "Cobra." Throughout this song, we get some very emotionally harrowing bars about how the artist has gone through so much mentally. She spoke about suicidal ideation and a plethora of other struggles. Moreover, she made the claim that Pardi cheated on her, in her own bed. She even recounts how she caught the alleged encounter as it happened.

Pardison Fontaine Called Out

Of course, fans were not happy about this, at all. Numerous Megan Thee Stallion fans took to Twitter and to Pardi's Instagram comments, where they went off on him for the allegations. However, Pardi immediately recognized what was happening and limited his IG comments. Now, fans can't squeeze in and send hate his way. Unfortunately for him, he cannot contain the rest of the internet. As it stands, Meg fans continue to weigh in on the situation, and they are all very upset with the songwriter.

Fans Pop Off

Megan Thee Stallion is someone who has a lot of fans and they ride or die for her. Moreover, when you consider all of the pain that Meg has gone through, it is as though Pardi's cheating is like twisting a knife into the wound. For many, it just feels as though Meg has gone through too much, and someone needs to answer for it.

