cheating allegations
- Pop CultureNatalie Nunn Denies Cheating Rumors, Calls Fivio Foreign "Jealous"Nunn told Fivio to "stop being a female."By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsKeyshia Ka'Oir Addresses Allegations She Slept With Rick Ross While Gucci Mane Was In PrisonRick Ross' ex Tia Kemp recently accused him of sleeping with Gucci Mane's wife.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTia Kemp Accuses Rick Ross Of Sleeping With Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Ka’Oir While He Was In PrisonRick Ross' ex Tia Kemp continues to put him on blast.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsLil Scrappy Thinks Papoose Deserves Sympathy Amid Remy Ma Cheating RumorsAccording to Lil Scrappy, "Ain’t nobody standing up for Papoose."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRemy Ma Praises Papoose For Holding Her Down During Prison Stay In Resurfaced ClipRemy Ma called Papoose "one of a kind" for always sticking by her side.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Cheating Allegations Confuse Rapper: "We Peaceful & Happy Over Here"Bagg and his long-time partner Ari Fletcher are still going strong, despite what the Instagram police think they have on him.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsOffset's Sister Defends Him Amid Cardi B Cheating RumorsOffset's sister thinks he should be able to celebrate his birthday in peace.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsOffset Trends As Cardi B Meltdown Makes Rounds, Twitter Gives Him The Jay-Z Treatment"Now Cardi gotta go f**k Michael Jackson. SMH," one Twitter user quipped this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDid Pardison Fontaine Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion? He Addresses Rumours On "Lip Service"Pardi was tap dancing around the conversation, but eventually Angela Yee and her co-hosts got an answer out of him.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJeezy Probably Cheated On Jeannie Mai, His Childhood Friend AllegesJeezy's team recently denied Jeannie Mai's infidelity accusations.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's Infidelity ClaimsJeezy's rep called the claims "100 percent false."By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom Defends Herself Amid Megan Thee Stallion "Cobra" Fallout"It wasn't me," Jada Kingdom claims.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Limits IG Comments Following Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Allegations, Fans Continue To Drag Him OnlineThings are not looking so good for Pardi.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsN3on Continues To Defend Girlfriend In New StatementN3on stated that true fans would respect his defense and let him be happy.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureN3on Defends Girlfriend Despite Cheating Allegations, Claims She's CelibateN3on has rejected Adin Ross' claims about Samantha Frank.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsBlueface Gets Handsy With Unknown Woman Despite Engagement To Jaidyn AlexisBlueface's cheating allegations continue.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface Responds To Chrisean Rock's Cheating Allegations, His Mom Weighs InChrisean Rock claims she had unprotected sex with Blueface earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsSophia Culpo Says Alix Earle's Not To Blame For Braxton Berrios' Alleged Infidelity"At the end of the day, he was one that had the loyalty to me," Culpo says.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRemy Ma's Cheating Allegations Leave Her Unbothered: "He Loves Me""It's not the first time somebody said my name in one of their rounds," Remy Ma explained.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRemy Ma Cheated On Papoose With "The Help," Tasha K AllegesTasha K recently posted some "receipts" for Remy Ma's alleged infidelity.By Caroline Fisher