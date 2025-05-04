Tasha K Accuses Mendeecees Harris Of Cheating On Yandy Smith Yet Again

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 18: Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris attend Grand Hustle Put That Sh*t On Event at a Private Location on December 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
This is not the first time Mendeecees Harris has been accused of cheating on his wife Yandy Smith, and his silence on the matter doesn't help.

Tasha K is always on top of gossip, and her latest allegations concerning Mendeecees Harris and his wife Yandy Smith are no exception. Basically, she accused the former of cheating on the latter, which adds to previous allegations concerning the Love & Hip Hop couple.

First off, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Tasha claimed on her show that Mendeecees blocked the woman on Instagram who allegedly exposed his supposed messages, audio clips, and cheating scandals. Then, she went over the alleged IG DMs in question courtesy of the woman's screenshot. For the record, the blogger maintained the woman's anonymity.

In addition, Tasha K played an alleged audio clip of Mendeecees Harris seemingly talking about Yandy Smith. He says that "real beautiful women" don't just aim to satisfy their partner, but also "make it all about themselves."

To wrap things up, Tasha spoke about Yandy and Mendeecees' dynamic on Love & Hip Hop and how it preluded this alleged mess. We'll see if the former decides to comment on this in any capacity, although it seems like she would rather let it all slide.

Yandy Smith Mendeecees Harris Dating History

"Chile, we've been at this for, how many years now, babe?" Yandy Smith asked Mendeecees Harris at the ONE Music Fest. Too long, there we go. 18 years? 18-and-a-half years. So that has been our story. People been trying to come [at us] forever. [...] But, you know, [Yandy's fight with a woman who accused Mendeecees of cheating] was a long time ago. Just way after the fact, so, you know. Life has moved on since, life has moved on. But yeah, it got a little crazy that night. I'm glad they bleeped some things out."

These cheating accusations have even gotten their friends in hot water. Alexis Skyy apologized for platforming her friend's cheating accusations against the couple.

All in all, we will see if these newest allegations amount to anything significant. It seems like the couple would just rather scoff off all the drama, but how long will this last? We'll see if Yandy and Mendeecees' relationship history results in a fiery response to Tasha K's accusations.

