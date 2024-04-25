Alexis Skyy Apologizes To Mendeecees Harris & Yandy Smith For Friend’s Cheating Allegations

Earlier this week, Alexis Skyy hopped on Instagram Live to chat with her fans, but things ended up taking a turn for the worse. The friend she was with began to discuss Mendeecees Harris' marriage to Yandy Smith, alleging that the NYC native had been unfaithful. "Mendeecees has been cheating on Yandy since they got on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta," he alleged. "I've gotten calls from people on the show, I've gotten calls from people on the street. Yandy, Mendeecees is cheating on you. Alexis don't know about it but guess what, I told her about it."

He went on to urge Yandy to "keep [her] man on lockdown" while Skyy looked on. Eventually, she encouraged him to drop the subject, looking slightly uncomfortable. As expected, her friend's shocking claims left viewers with several questions. She took to social media today to address what was said, apologizing for platforming rumors about someone else's marriage.

Read More: Brittany Renner's Body Count Confession Doesn't Have Alexis Skyy's Approval: "Be A Quiet Wh*re"

Alexis Skyy Says What Happened During IG Live Was "Not Okay"

"I just want to address what happened on my Live the other night and just take accountability for what happened," she began. "First and foremost I want to apologize to Mendeecees and Yandy about speaking on their marriage. I know I didn't really say anything but just being present in that situation is not okay. I've been working on myself for the past two years and I don't even partake in things like this."

"I was very unaware that this topic was gonna come up," she also added. "I was in shock." What do you think of Alexis Skyy's friend accusing Mendeecees Harris of cheating on his wife Yandy on Instagram Live? What about Skyy apologizing for it? Do you think she's in the clear now that she addressed it, or was the damage already done? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Alexis Skyy Calls Out BD, Addresses Previously Naming Fetty Wap As Daughter's Father

[Via]