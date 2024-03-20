North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian

It's the latest adorable viral video of North West.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Last week, Nicki Minaj revealed her new line of press-ons. They're called "Pink Friday Nails" and packages containing the product have been shipped out to various celebs and influencers so they can try them out. That was the case with Kim Kardashian who got her own package seemingly full of various styles of the press-on nails. But as she explained in a video she shared to social media, before she even got the chance to open the package somebody else got their hands on it.

It's no secret that North West is a pretty big Barb. She shared a video of herself dancing and singing along to songs from Pink Friday 2 right after the album came out. So it's not all that surprising that she was interested in the Pink Friday Nails. As Kim explains in the video, Miss Westie got her hands on the press-ons and decided to try them out before Kim could even get home. Check out the adorable video she shared below.

Read More: Kanye West Brings Out North West On Stage In Chicago

North West Nabbed Kim Kardashians Pink Friday Nails

Earlier this year, North West made her debut as a rapper. She appears on a song from her father, Kanye West's new album VULTURES 1. Fans loved her verse so much that demand started to mount for more material from North. Last week she revealed she was working on her debut album. She also revealed that the name of the project will be Elementary School Dropout. Apparently Kanye is pretty excited about and prospect as friends describe him as going "all in" on the album.

Recently West had one of her first ever interviews. Unsurprisingly, she discussed her upcoming debut album in the adorable video. West is quickly becoming yet another young superstar within the Kardashian family world. What do you think of North West stealing Kim Kardashian's package of Pink Friday Nails before she could even get home and use them herself? Are you looking forward to West's debut album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: North West Flexes Her Grills For Social Media

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameMusicNorth West Dances To New Nicki Minaj Album In Barbie Themed Fit
north west debut albumMusic5 Things We Want From North West's Debut Album
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 - Day TwoMusicNorth West Wants To Play Matchmaker For Scott Disick And Cardi B
The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards - InsideMusicKim Kardashian Reveals Biggest Turn-On, Throws North West An All-Pink 10th Birthday Party