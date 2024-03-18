North West Discusses "Elementary School Dropout" Plans With Jazzys World TV During 1st Ever On-Screen Interview

North West spoke with Jazzys World TV at Rolling Loud, last week, when her father and Ty Dolla Sign performed at the event. In doing so she discussed her upcoming debut studio album, Elementary School Dropout. She previously announced the project during a Vultures listening party in Phoenix, earlier this month.

“It’s gonna be great,” North said. As for when fans can expect the new album, she answered: "Like… I don’t know." She also didn't provide any details on whether she'll have any collaborations on the tracklist. “Maybe! We don’t know yet!" she said. Fans loved the interview when Jazzy shared it on Instagram. "I think you made history being the first reporter to interview North! Go Jazzy," one wrote. Another added: "Jazzy really born for this… North West wasn't ready for all these questions but Jazzy switch up quick and made her more comfortable."

North West Speaks At "Yeezy Season 8" Fashion Show

At the Vultures listening party, North shared: “I’ve been working on an album. And it’s called Elementary School Dropout.” The title is a clear reference to her father's 2004 studio album, College Dropout. Speaking of her father, Kanye's Rolling Loud set proved incredibly controversial, as he simply stood on stage while pre-recorded music played from the speakers. Speaking with Big Boy for an interview published the next morning, he defended himself by saying: “People just came for the experience.”

North West Speaks With Jazzy At Rolling Loud

Check out North's interview with Jazzys World TV above. Be on the lookout for further updates on North West as well as her father on HotNewHipHop.

