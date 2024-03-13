Kanye West's Friend Says Rapper Is Going All In For North West's Debut Album

It seems kids of famous artists are taking up after their parents and looking to pursue music in one way or another more often. Drake's son Adonis is one of the biggest examples, dropping his adorable freestyle "My Man." Of course, we cannot forget North West, who had a major contribution to Kanye West's album VULTURES 1 with "TALKING." Her memorable performance made the track one of the best on the record. While she still has a lot of growing to do, it is clear she has some real talent. That is what Kanye's friend, Justin Laboy, believes as well as he hyped up North West's debut album.

Of course, Ye's oldest child made the major announcement during the listening event in Phoenix a couple of days ago. It sent the internet into a frenzy, especially after she said the name of it will be Elementary School Dropout, evoking her father's debut. Like her dad, she has developed a serious fascination with music. "She just naturally loves it," said Laboy, who was interviewed by TMZ, according to AllHipHop.

North West's Debut Album Has A Lot Of Support

In his chat with the media powerhouse, Laboy revealed that Kanye is really doing all that he can to ensure this project sounds great. "Everybody’s excited. Ye’s putting everything, all chips in on her – production, the best engineers. I think she’s got it." Additionally, he let slip about who would be on North West's tape. According to him, some of her friends have already recorded their vocals and North is coming up with at least 10 freestyles a day.

