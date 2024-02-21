North West Becomes One Of The Youngest Artists To Chart On Billboard, Kim Kardashian Reacts

Kanye West shocked the world a couple of weeks ago when he dropped "TALKING" on Instagram, then eventually on YouTube and streaming. It is one of the more touching moments on VULTURES 1, a record that does not have many of them. One of the reasons why is due to the charismatic and cute performance by Ye's oldest daughter North West. It was the second and final track to be released ahead of the album and it is one of the strongest cuts in our opinion. Now, after a week of Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's effort being out, charting placements are now here. Mommy and daddy have to be proud of North West as she becomes one of the youngest to chart on Billboard.

This news follows a couple of days after the album went number one on the Billboard Hot 200. Both headlining acts reacted in ho-hum fashion to finding out as if they expected it to happen. To get the spot it did, VULTURES 1 sold nearly 150,000 copies. It marked Ye's 11th number one debut and became Ty's first.

North West Makes Kim Kardashian A Proud Mother

Someone who reacted with a little more excitement was North West's momma, Kim Kardashian. The entrepreneur and businesswoman reposted Chart Data's tweet about North's accomplishment on her Instagram Story. "My baby! 👏❤️🫶" she wrote. Congratulations to North West and Kanye for giving her this platform.

