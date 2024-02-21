Pop Smoke Murder Witness Details The Moments Leading Up To His Passing

Pop Smoke was shot and killed four years ago. In fact, the four-year anniversary of his passing took place on Monday, February 19th. Overall, his death was a shocking one for a lot of people. He was a rising star in the hip-hop world, and it felt like he would be around for a very long time. However, his career was cut short by senseless violence. Eventually, a posthumous album would be released, and it was considered one of the best albums of 2020. Regardless, many still think about what could have been.

On Monday, with his passing trending on social media, the woman who witnessed his murder decided to speak out. Taking to her Instagram account, Amelia Rose had an emotional message about what happened. In this message, she explained how she thought she was going to die that night. Moreover, she revealed the movie Pop Smoke was watching, as well as the fear he had when the intruder came in.

Pop Smoke Murder Witness Speaks

"We didn’t know each other at all, but it was you who changed my life..I never thought that I would become a witness to a murder and someone’s death..February 19, 2020 the worst night of my life..," she wrote. "I will never forget your smile when you turned on the movie Hitch..I will never forget how scared we were that night when we looked into each other’s eyes and realized that we were about to be killed. I remember what I thought at that moment (am I really going to die and my mother will never see me again) God gave me a second chance ..that’s 4 years of depression 4 years were so hard. But I thank God for life.I will never forget you.. you will forever be in my heart."

It is a harrowing story, and we hope Rose is able to find peace.

