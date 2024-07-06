Pop Smoke's Alleged Killer Claims He Isn't Sorry

Adam22 received a whole lot of backlash for interviewing Blockstar, who has conflicting feelings about Pop Smoke's death.

No Jumper and Adam22's controversial interview with Pop Smoke's alleged killer, Blockstar, resulted in a lot of backlash online for its insensitivity and platforming. For those unaware, authorities charged four people in the rapper's 2020 murder, three of which (including Blockstar) were minors when the crime took place. While they received juvenile sentences, which Blockstar served for a few years and was recently released over, Corey Walker awaits trial as the only adult defendant. Moreover, the alleged killer claims that the robbery at Pop's Hollywood Hills mansion wasn't a set-up and had no plans of turning fatal, that they didn't think anyone would be home, and not only that, but he also refused to clarify which defendant was the shooter.

"I’m not sorry about nothing," Blockstar expressed concerning Pop Smoke's death. "It should’ve never happened, but I ain’t sorry. If I could go back, I’ll go back. But I ain’t sorry. N***as die every day. [Pop Smoke] was rapping about it. All type of s**t So, I ain’t sorry about it. I send my condolences to the family. I wish it never happened. But… I don’t regret nothing.

Pop Smoke's Alleged Killer On No Jumper

"Growing up, I just -– my people, my family told me, ‘You ain’t sorry for s**t,’" Blockstar continued concerning Pop Smoke's murder. "'Whatever you did, you did it for a reason and stand on it.’ It was a robbery. Nobody sent us. Nobody did none of that. That’s all false information. Nobody [was] intended to get hurt. Nobody… We was just kids being kids -– being kids from the hood. And [there was] too much movement… Movement from everybody. Too much s**t going on. Just too much s**t going on. It wasn’t intentional."