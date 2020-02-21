Rest In Peace Pop Smoke, an artist who was on the brink of becoming a superstar. The Canarsie, Brooklyn native began popping up on radars with the release of his first single "MPR." Gaining regional acclaim within Brooklyn and New York, his breakout moment arrived months later when he released his breakout single "Welcome To The Party" leading to the release of his debut EP, Meet The Woo.

In a short amount of time, Pop Smoke helped define a new era in New York City hip-hop. His gruff voice drew comparisons to 50 Cent while haunting lyrics evoked the spirit of Chief Keef. As the Brooklyn drill scene began to bubble into the mainstream, the Brooklyn-bred rapper used UK drill production to connect the regional sounds together.

On Wednesday, December 19th, 2020, the rapper was murdered in Los Angeles at the age of 20, days after his debut album, Meet The Woo 2 earned him his first top 10 project on the Billboard 200. Pop Smoke was on the verge of breaking into the mainstream fully. With collabs with Quavo, Travis Scott, and more, Pop Smoke's little amount of time on this planet was impactful and will not be forgotten.