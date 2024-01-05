new interview
- MusicKanye West Claims He's From Mars And Gives NSFW Answer About His Favorite MealIt's the newest bizarre interview from West. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Shows Collaborator Nickelus F Love After Interview PraiseDrake called Nickelus "one of his idols."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSolange Reveals She's Started Composing Music For The TubaShe could follow in Andre 3000's footsteps and release her own instrumental album. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFugees Reunion Tour Will Continue In 2024, Wyclef Jean ClaimsThe Haitian legend also teased a lot of new collaborations with Lil Wayne, so it looks like this will be a big year for fans of the trio.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCam'ron Sticks Up For Drake's Dipset Fandom Despite Fans Clowning ItYou may recall that folks were talking about the New York rapper comparing The Boy to Michael Jackson.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAubrey O'Day Gets Graphic While Describing Kanye West's Allegedly Large Private PartsAubrey O'Day seemingly has inside sources.By Alexander Cole
- MusicUsher Will Strap On Roller Skates For His Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe R&B superstar had involved a similar show element in his recent Vegas residency, and he has a long history with skating. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSukihana Responds To Bobbi Althoff Interview Drama By Doubling Down On The BitSuki became a trending topic and it is clear she does not mind at all.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLil Meech Was Really Helping Cousin With The Groceries, He Assures To EbroIt seems like the "BMF" actor will never be able to live this down, but at least there were plenty of laughs to be had during this interview.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicVictoria Monet Discusses People Not Understanding Her SexualityMonet also discussed being nominated for 7 Grammys this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg Says Donald Trump Has His "Love & Respect" For PardonTha Doggfather had previously praised No. 45, but for those unaware, this is unfortunately the latest example of hip-hop endorsing him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Reflects On Getting Shot Six Times On His BirthdaySavage delivered an extensively detailed account of the story.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Shows Her Love For Whitney Houston During Late Night AppearanceNicki had an easy answer for what song she could listen to forever.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Still Disappointed By Kanye West, Explains WhyThe Baton Rouge MC is still upset with the Chicago rapper for his anti-Black statements and behavior, and thinks he needs to calm down.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA Youngboy Gives Surprising Answer To Question About Rod Wave CollabHe cited his own image as a reason not to collab.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNBA Youngboy Co-Signs Destroy Lonely, Makes Wild Claim About Cigarettes In New InterviewYoungboy once again proves he's a fascinating interview subject.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Speaks On Quando Rondo Arrest, Posts Throwback Prison SelfieThe 41-year-old believes distance from his hometown and personal accountability for his struggles will help Quando a lot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Dismisses "Bully" BacklashThe "Big Difference" MC explained to Ebro Darden what the distinction between her real-life persona and her combative alter-egos is.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKatt Williams Should Do A Tour, Tommie Lee ThinksThe "Love & Hip Hop" alum believes "we need some comedy back in our lives," and what better time to profit off of some laughs?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKatt Williams Blasted By Trick Daddy For Putting Other Black People DownThe rapper wasn't happy at all with the comedian's explosive appearance on Shannon Sharpe's latest "Club Shay Shay" episode.By Gabriel Bras Nevares