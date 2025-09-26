Young Thug Joins "The Pivot" Podcast To Speak On Exiting Street Life

Young Thug just released his new album UY SCUTI this week, and he gave fans another deep conversation to unpack. Following his Big Bank conversation, he joined The Pivot podcast to talk about the YSL RICO trial, all the recent controversies, and his outlook on life and legacy post-prison.

At one point of the interview, cohost and former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder told Thugger that he can't be a "street dude" anymore and asked him about that transition out of jail into a safer life. While reflecting on this process of separation, he revealed how this started from behind bars for him.

"The transition started in jail, you know? You just praying every day," Young Thug remarked concerning his prison time. "You praying ten times a day to God, you telling God, 'Man, get me out of this situation.' Man, listen. I'm walking a straight line. I'm going green. So I think the transition started then. But when you get out of jail, you feel, like, untouchable, too. So your mindset is on another planet. But the world is still stuck on the Young Thug that they know. So you trying to be a musical genius at the same time you trying to take your son to school, be a real man to your girlfriend. But you still got to appease."

"I just think I'm a street n***a, bro," Thug had said previously in the interview. "I'm such a gangster and a man. I just don't like to even acknowledge if I'm depressed about something, I don't even really know what the f**k depressed is. I don't know how you appear when you depressed, I don't know."

Young Thug – "Ninja"

In other news, Young Thug's catching flack for UY SCUTI's provocativeness. The "whiteface" album cover certainly made fans reel back that much more when they heard multiple hard Rs on the opening track "Ninja."

The Pivot Podcast