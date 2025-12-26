Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” Is Returning Sooner Than Expected

The Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” is officially set to return in 2026, and the release timeline just got more interesting. According to early reports, Jordan Brand has moved the drop up, putting one of the most iconic Air Jordan 5 colorways back in the spotlight sooner than expected.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” will now be released on April 25th, 2026.

For longtime fans, this pair needs no introduction. The “White Metallic” is pure Jordan DNA, tied directly to Michael Jordan’s dominant early 90s run and the era that defined the Air Jordan 5 as a performance icon.

This upcoming release will stay true to its OG roots, leaning into the clean white leather upper, reflective accents, and classic Nike Air branding on the heel. That last detail matters. Nike Air on the back instantly separates true OG retros from modern reinterpretations, and Jordan Brand knows how important authenticity is for a shoe like this.

The icy outsole and shark tooth midsole detailing remain key visual anchors, giving the sneaker its unmistakable edge. While official specs have not been fully confirmed, the early images suggest a faithful execution rather than a reimagined take. That approach makes sense.

The “White Metallic” does not need updates or twists. It just needs to be done right.

Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” Retail Price

Image via zsneakerheadz

The sneaker features a crisp white leather upper that looks smooth and structured from every angle. Further mesh netting appears along the side panels, keeping the design breathable and classic.

Also metallic silver shark teeth hit the midsole, adding contrast without overpowering the clean base. An icy translucent outsole gives the shoe a cold finish that still feels timeless. Nike Air branding on the heel instantly signals OG status and authenticity.