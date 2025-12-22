Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” Receives A Release Date

Jordan Brand is bringing back a sleeper favorite in 2026 with the return of the Air Jordan 5 “Sunset.” Originally released in 2006, the colorway is officially set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a retro release. While it never carried the same hype as OG Jordan 5s, the “Sunset” has quietly built a loyal following over the years.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” will be released on July 1st, 2026.

The timing feels intentional. Jordan Brand has leaned deeper into archival storytelling lately, and the “Sunset” fits that narrative perfectly. It reflects an era when Jordan Brand experimented more freely with color placement while still respecting the model’s DNA. The upcoming release appears faithful to the original, keeping the core look intact rather than forcing a modern twist.

For longtime fans, this drop is about nostalgia done right. For newer collectors, it offers a chance to experience a Jordan 5 that feels different without being gimmicky. The silhouette already carries weight, and the “Sunset” adds personality without overpowering it. That balance is why the pair has aged so well.

With an official release date now set, interest is already building. The Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” may not dominate headlines, but its return feels earned. Sometimes the best retros are the ones that let history speak quietly.

Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” Retail Price

Image via zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 5 “Sunset” features a clean white leather upper with smooth panels throughout. Translucent mesh appears on the sides, adding depth without clutter.

Bright red lining brings immediate contrast around the collar. Orange accents hit the shark teeth, creating the signature sunset-inspired detail. A clear lace lock adds subtle shine to the front. The grey tongue includes an embroidered Jumpman that pops against the neutral base.

The midsole stays mostly white with bold red sections underneath. A visible Air unit sits in the heel for balance. The outsole comes in solid red with classic traction patterns. Overall, the shoe feels bold, familiar, and perfectly balanced.