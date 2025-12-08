Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" Returns In July 2026

The Air Jordan 5 is set for a big return next summer with the "Black/University Blue" colorway making its way back to shelves. The pair is locked in for a July 2026 release, giving fans plenty of time to get ready for what should be one of the stronger retro drops of the year.

This colorway has always had a quiet but loyal following, and seeing it back in the lineup feels overdue. The shoe keeps the classic AJ5 look but brings a sharper edge with its black nubuck upper and bright blue accents.

Retro fans will recognize the icy outsole and reflective tongue, two details that help this model stand out no matter how many times Jordan Brand brings it back. The shade of blue is bold enough to pop but not loud enough to overpower the shoe, which is exactly why people loved this pair the first time around.

With Jordan Brand already stacking strong releases for 2026, expect this one to get a lot of attention. It hits that sweet spot between nostalgia and wearability, and the University Blue theme always finds its crowd.

If you missed out years ago, this is your shot. And if you owned a pair back in the day, you already know why this one is so big.

Read More: Travis Scott Debuts Unreleased Nike Soccer Shoe At TOMA El Juego

This Air Jordan 5 features a black nubuck upper with clean blue stitching. The tongue comes in silver with a black Jumpman logo. The mesh side panels keep the classic AJ5 look.

Also, University Blue hits appear on the sockliner, heel logo, and outsole. The midsole is black with white shark-tooth detailing.

Further the icy blue outsole adds a nice final touch. The shoe mixes dark tones with sharp blue accents. It feels simple, wearable, and true to the original style. Overall this is one of those colorways that works with almost anything.