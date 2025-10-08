Air Jordan 5 “Black/University Blue” Makes Its Long-Awaited Return

The Air Jordan 5 “Black/University Blue” is making a comeback in Fall 2026, celebrating its 20th anniversary. Originally released in 2006, this clean and understated colorway remains one of the most versatile in the Jordan 5 lineup.

Its mix of simplicity and pop made it a favorite among collectors and casual fans alike. The return brings nostalgia for an era when Jordan Brand leaned heavily into classic color blocking and performance-driven style.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 5 debuted in 1990 and quickly became one of the most iconic models in Jordan history. Inspired by WWII fighter planes, the shoe’s jagged midsole design and reflective tongue gave it an aggressive, standout look.

Michael Jordan first wore the silhouette during one of his most dominant NBA seasons, further cementing its legacy. Over time, the model evolved from a performance sneaker to a lifestyle staple, often revived in colorways that capture its original energy.

The photos reveal a near-identical recreation of the 2006 release, featuring black nubuck uppers, translucent mesh panels, and university blue interiors. Classic silver tongues and icy soles round out the design.

Classic lace locks, visible Air cushioning, and crisp stitching complete the throwback design. Every detail feels intentional, staying true to the heritage that made this colorway a fan favorite.