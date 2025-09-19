Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” Returns After Two Decades

The Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” returns in fall 2026, bringing back a rare 2006 colorway true to its roots.

The Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” is set to return in fall 2026, bringing back a rare colorway from 2006. First dropped that spring, the pair quickly became a cult favorite for its bold design and limited availability.

Two decades later, Jordan Brand is reviving it true to its original form. The Jordan 4 holds a special place in sneaker culture. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model debuted in 1989 and pushed basketball footwear into a new era.

Its visible Air unit, supportive wings, and mesh panels became instant classics. Michael Jordan famously wore the model during his iconic “The Shot” against Cleveland in the 1989 playoffs. Since then, the silhouette has seen countless releases, collaborations, and retros, solidifying its legacy.

The “Tour Yellow” stands out because of its striking details and rarity. Its mix of white leather, yellow accents, and black contrasts gives it an unforgettable look. Collectors have long wanted another chance at this release, and Jordan Brand is finally delivering.

Official images confirm the sneakers are returning with their signature shape and energy. The photos highlight details fans will recognize from the original drop in 2006. This retro not only revives a coveted colorway but also honors the huge impact of the Jordan 4.

Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” features a white leather upper with black and yellow accents. Black detailing hits the wings, midsole, and heel tab.

Tour Yellow highlights appear across the midsole with a speckled effect, adding a bold touch. Grey lace tabs bring balance, while mesh panels maintain the classic Jordan 4 aesthetic. The tongue displays a black patch with yellow Jumpman branding, giving it a sharp contrast.

An Air unit sits in the heel for comfort and performance. Finished with a rubber outsole, the pair stays true to the 2006 original. This retro returns with its classic build intact.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” will be released in the fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.

