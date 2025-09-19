Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” Is Back In OG Form

The Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” is returning in fall 2026, and it’s staying true to its OG roots. First introduced in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was Tinker Hatfield’s bold new direction for Michael Jordan’s signature line. It debuted the now-iconic elephant print, visible Air cushioning, and a mid-cut design that redefined basketball sneakers.

The “True Blue” colorway first dropped in 1988 and quickly became a fan favorite. Its crisp white leather base, accented with elephant print overlays and patriotic touches of blue and red, delivered a clean yet striking look.

Over the years, the pair has returned in several retros, but the 2026 edition promises a faithful recreation of the original. The Air Jordan 3 is more than just another retro. It was the sneaker that helped convince Michael Jordan to stay with Nike.

It’s also remembered for being one of the first Jordans to appear in bold TV campaigns that cemented the brand’s cultural dominance. With official images now surfacing, the upcoming “True Blue” looks as classic as ever.

From the elephant print details to the timeless color blocking, the design remains untouched. The photos highlight why this pair has endured for nearly four decades.

The Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” features a white leather upper with elephant print overlays on the heel and mudguard. Dark blue accents land on the midsole, collar, and eyelets, while hits of red add contrast on the tongue and lower eyelets.

The Nike Air branding on the heel returns in dark blue, keeping the OG feel intact. Grey outsoles ground the design, while a visible Air unit provides cushioning.

The padded red lining adds a pop of bold color. Every detail mirrors the original 1988 release, making this pair one of the most authentic retros in years.