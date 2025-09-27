Air Jordan 3 OG “Bin 23” Joins Jordan Brand’s 2026 Lineup

BY Ben Atkinson 130 Views
air-jordan-3-og-bin-23-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 3 OG “Bin 23” returns in 2026, limited to very few pairs pairs with bold red and gold details.

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Bin 23” is set to return with an expected release date in 2026. Limited to just 2,300 pairs, this drop continues the legacy of the exclusive Bin 23 collection.

Known for blending luxury and heritage, the line introduced a new take on Jordan craftsmanship when it first launched. Each pair felt like art, with quality materials and hand-finished touches that made the sneakers stand apart.

The upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Bin 23” keeps that reputation intact. With its deep red upper, gold midsole, and bold accents, the shoe carries a regal tone. It reflects the tradition of limited Jordan releases that feel closer to collectibles than footwear.

The scarcity factor is key, as only a small number of pairs will make it into circulation worldwide. The Air Jordan 3 itself holds a legendary spot in sneaker culture. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced elephant print and visible Air cushioning to the Jordan line.

It was also the shoe Michael Jordan wore during the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest, solidifying its place in history. The photos highlight the unique balance of color, texture, and exclusivity that defines the Bin 23 series. This release is shaping up to be one of the year’s rarest.

Air Jordan 3 OG “Bin 23” Release Date
air-jordan-3-og-bin-23-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Bin 23” features a premium red leather upper with tonal overlays and classic elephant print detailing. Also a golden midsole adds contrast, paired with dark accents along the outsole. Gold eyelets and Nike Air branding on the heel complete the bold look.

The interior lining matches the deep red finish, giving the sneaker a cohesive and polished design. Further, with its limited production of 2,300 pairs, each release is expected to feel like a true collector’s item.

Luxurious materials and sharp detailing bring this exclusive edition of the Jordan 3 to life in striking fashion.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Bin 23” will be released on June 13th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $350 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
