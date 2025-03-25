The Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” Colorway Looks Sharp And Exclusive

air-jordan-6-premio-bin-23-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” colorway is back with a sleek black design and some very luxurious details.

The Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” colorway delivers a premium twist on a legendary silhouette. Known for its bold shape and championship legacy, the Air Jordan 6 has long held a place among the most iconic sneakers in Jordan Brand history. Also, this latest release stands out with its use of elevated materials and a sleek, minimal color scheme grounded in dark tones and red accents. Originally introduced in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 helped Michael secure his first NBA title. It was designed by Tinker Hatfield and remains one of the most celebrated models in the Air Jordan line.

The “BIN 23” series, known for its upscale takes on classic models, adds another rare entry with this pair. The red wax seal detail on the heel nods to exclusivity and craftsmanship, marking it as a collector's item. While no official release date has been confirmed yet, mockup images of the silhouette in the new “BIN 23” colorway have already started circulating. The clean black upper and subtle red accents speak to refined taste while staying true to the sneaker’s roots. Check the photos above for a detailed look at what could be one of the most luxurious Jordan 6 drops to date.

Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” Release Date

The Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” features a smooth black leather upper with soft perforations for breathability. Also, red accents appear on the lace lock, heel pull tab, and midsole. The standout detail is the signature BIN 23 wax seal logo on the heel, signaling exclusivity. Further, a visible Air unit and tonal sole round out the design. Overall, premium build quality meets understated style in this anticipated release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

