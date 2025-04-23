Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” Gets A Steep Retail Price

air-jordan-6-premio-bin-23-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” arrives with luxury touches, premium leather, and a very large price tag.

The Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” blends heritage design with premium execution, and it’s coming in hot at $350. This pair revives the prestigious BIN series, known for combining high-end materials with iconic Jordan silhouettes.

Crafted for collectors, the shoe trades bold branding for quiet elegance, highlighted by the signature red wax seal stamped on the heel. The BIN series first appeared over a decade ago, bringing a boutique spin to Jordan classics.

This upcoming AJ6 follows that tradition, sticking close to the original blueprint while upgrading the overall build. The mostly black upper carries a rich leather texture. Red accents on the heel tab, lace lock, and midsole punch through for contrast.

The signature “BIN 23” seal, a nod to MJ’s legacy and the shoe’s exclusive status, adds a final touch of luxury. The photos above showcase a sleek and understated look, staying true to the aesthetic that defines the BIN line.

For those unfamiliar, the Air Jordan 6 was the shoe Michael Jordan wore during his first NBA title run in 1991. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, its shape and structure became a defining moment in sneaker history.

This release looks to honor that legacy while introducing a refined twist.

Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” Release Date
air-jordan-6-premio-bin-23-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” comes dressed in matte black leather with a high-end feel. Rich red accents hit the tongue lace toggle, midsole trim, and heel tab.

On the heel, a stamped wax seal reads “BIN 23,” instantly marking this pair as part of the luxurious BIN series. Perforations at the side offer ventilation, while the familiar Air cushioning returns underfoot.

The outsole and overlays stick to a dark palette, keeping the color scheme tight and minimal. Priced at $350, this Jordan 6 focuses on craftsmanship, subtle contrast, and history-driven details.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $350 when they drop.

