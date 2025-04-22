A Closer Look At The Air Jordan 4 "UNC" PE

BY Ben Atkinson 103 Views
air-jordan-4-unc-pe-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The Air Jordan 4 "UNC" PE gets an on-foot spotlight in fresh photos, showing off gold details and school-inspired pride.

The Air Jordan 4 "UNC" PE surfaces again with a new set of on-foot photos, highlighting one of the cleanest exclusive colorways in the Jordan lineup. Designed specifically for UNC athletes, this PE pairs luxury detailing with the heritage of Michael Jordan’s alma mater.

Although it remains a player exclusive, the latest images offer a detailed look at what many fans wish would hit retail. The Air Jordan 4 silhouette debuted in 1989, breaking new ground in performance design and street appeal.

Over the decades, it has become a staple in Jordan Brand’s rotation. Known for its visible Air cushioning and bold shape, the AJ4 has seen countless iconic colorways. However, player exclusives like this one often generate the most buzz.

These are the pairs that blend school pride, rarity, and modern craftsmanship into one coveted sneaker. In the photos, the "UNC" PE flexes its powder blue upper with soft suede textures and matte overlays.

Gold hits on the Jumpman logo and lace tabs elevate the overall look, while a custom gold hangtag featuring UNC branding seals the theme. Though not dropping for the public, this exclusive remains one of the most eye-catching PEs we’ve seen this year.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 "UNC" PE features a tonal blue upper constructed from smooth nubuck and suede. Matte mesh panels appear on the sides, while gold Jumpman logos shine on the tongue and heel.

The tongue tag includes metallic UNC lace locks, adding school pride to the luxury aesthetic. White laces pop against the muted blue, and the heel sports classic molded support. A white midsole and icy outsole finish the look. A custom gold hangtag with the UNC logo is attached.

This is a true player exclusive, and for now, it’s reserved only for those within the program.

@fkzsnkrs reports this sneaker will not see a public release, keeping it highly exclusive. Only UNC athletes and select Jordan Brand affiliates will have access to this coveted pair. 

