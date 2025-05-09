Player Exclusive Alert: Air Jordan 9 "UNC" PE

The Air Jordan 9 "UNC" PE is a clean tribute to Michael Jordan’s college roots, but this exclusive pair won’t hit shelves anytime soon. Built specifically for University of North Carolina players, this PE (player exclusive) version takes one of Jordan Brand’s underrated silhouettes and decks it out in school pride.

While fans can only admire from a distance, the attention to detail is worth a closer look. The Jordan 9 originally released in 1993 during MJ’s first retirement. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it stood out with international touches that reflected Jordan’s global reach.

Though MJ never wore the 9 in a regular season game, the shoe became iconic for its unique design, global branding, and cultural significance. Over the years, Jordan Brand has turned to the 9 for special drops, especially college-inspired colorways that rarely leave locker rooms.

This "UNC" PE goes all in with Carolina blue accents, patent overlays, and detailed embroidery. A bold "UNC" hits the tongue, making the team tie-in impossible to miss.

While this pair won’t release to the public, the photos offer a clear look at how Jordan Brand continues to push the PE game forward with thoughtful nods to heritage.

Air Jordan 9 "UNC" PE

The Air Jordan 9 "UNC" PE features a crisp white leather upper with glossy Carolina blue overlays. Navy detailing hits the sockliner and midsole. The tongue displays a bold “UNC” label, stitched in classic collegiate font.

Navy eyelets and blue laces complement the look. On the heel, the number 23 and retro Jumpman logo are embroidered in navy. The outsole mixes white and navy rubber with clean segmentation, adding contrast and grip.

Patent leather on the mudguard sharpens the finish, while PE-exclusive touches keep this pair locked to the Tar Heel roster.

Sneaker News reports the Air Jordan 9 "UNC" PE will be a player's exclusive and will not be releasing to the public.