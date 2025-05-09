Travis Scott x FC Barcelona Collection Live Now

The Travis Scott x FC Barcelona collection is finally here, with the Cactus Jack capsule blending sport, music, and streetwear.

The Travis Scott x FC Barcelona collaboration has officially expanded, and the full Cactus Jack collection is now available. Following the hyped El Clasico jersey debut, this broader release takes the partnership even deeper.

Travis brings his signature aesthetic to a range of apparel pieces that blend music, football, and streetwear like never before. While the limited-edition jersey sold out fast, the rest of the gear is still up for grabs, at least for now.

The collection includes two hoodies, several tees, track jackets, shorts, a distressed hat, and a uniquely crafted scarf. A vintage-style FC Barcelona soccer ball rounds out the drop. Every item carries Travis’ touch, with washed-out tones, gritty textures, and his unmistakable Cactus Jack branding. This moment marks another major milestone in the ongoing Spotify x FC Barcelona jersey series.

And unlike past collaborators, Travis got more than a shirt, he got a stage. He performed live in Barcelona, becoming the first artist to do so as part of the club’s partnership rollout. The collection drops as Scott continues to shape the cultural overlap between hip hop and global sport.

The photos reveal a capsule that feels raw and bold, reflecting both Travis Scott’s rebellious energy and FC Barcelona’s legacy of greatness.

Travis Scott x FC Barcelona

The Cactus Jack x FC Barcelona capsule includes rugged hoodies, washed tees, and retro track jackets. The gear features bold co-branding with the FC Barcelona crest and Cactus Jack logos throughout.

A mix of deep browns, faded reds, and distressed blacks creates a worn-in aesthetic. The scarf and soccer ball nod to vintage club heritage. The pieces channel both street grit and football history.

Each item stands on its own but together, they tell a story of crossover culture. It’s not just merch, it’s a visual statement that captures Travis Scott’s creative lane and FC Barcelona’s global pull.

You can check out the full Cactus Jack x FC Barcelona collection now at shop.travisscott.com. With the jerseys gone and other pieces moving fast, this drop won’t sit long. Whether you’re after the distressed hoodie, graphic tee, or collectible scarf, the official site is the only place to grab what’s left before it’s gone.

