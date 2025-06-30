A Closer Look At The Kobe Bryant Air Force 1 Protro FC Barcelona

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro FC Barcelona brings together two of Kobe Bryant’s greatest passions: basketball and soccer. Scheduled to release in Fall 2025, this AF1 Low celebrates Kobe’s deep admiration for FC Barcelona. It's the club he followed closely during his playing days.

This pair turns a classic lifestyle sneaker into a tribute across sports and cultures. The upper comes dressed in Persian Violet fake snakeskin, a nod to both Mamba’s signature color and Barca’s alternate kits.

Black patent leather hits the Swoosh and heel tab, while the FC Barcelona crest stands tall on the tongue and insoles. Kobe’s logo appears on the heel, his signature is etched on the midsole, and a “Protro” label decorates the laces, reinforcing the blend of retro design and performance storytelling.

These photos show off the crisp textures and clean execution. That snakeskin pattern adds depth, while the contrast between purple and black really pops. For longtime fans of Kobe’s line and FC Barcelona alike, this one feels personal.

Whether it’s the Kobe Bryant Mamba logo on the heel or that signature along the midsole. Every detail reinforces a legacy that transcended one sport.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona”

This AF1 Low Protro features Persian Violet faux snakeskin uppers with black patent leather Swooshes. The FC Barcelona crest hits the tongue and insole, while Kobe’s Mamba logo appears on the heel.

A debossed signature wraps the lateral midsole, with a Protro label on the laces. The black outsole contrasts the vibrant upper, grounding the bold design. Soft lining and refined stitching round out the look.

The mix of textures adds depth, and the color blocking keeps things striking yet wearable. Every element here ties back to Kobe’s style, legacy, and love for Barcelona.