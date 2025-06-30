Fragment And Union Collide On Air Jordan 1 "Sport Royal"

BY Ben Atkinson 43 Views
Image via @shoehefner5
The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Sport Royal" blends two iconic collaborators into one wild twist on a classic.

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Sport Royal brings together three heavy hitters in one of the boldest mashups Jordan Brand’s ever seen. Fragment Design’s minimal, high-contrast palette meets Union’s patchwork aesthetic, with the Air Jordan 1 as the perfect canvas.

It’s a formula that’s already proven its worth as both Union and Fragment have made waves with past AJ1s, and this time they’re joining forces. Hints of the original Fragment 1s are easy to spot in the blue and black color blocking. But Union’s unmistakable touch is all over the exposed foam collar, double stitching, and brokendown-like build.

The sneaker balances hype and heritage, merging iconic design codes from past collabs while still feeling fresh. In the leaked photos, you can catch the signature yellow UN/LA tag and the Fragment lightning bolt logo stamped on the heel.

The midsole has a slight vintage tint, which adds to that old-meets-new vibe. It’s hard to imagine a release like this flying under the radar—everything about it screams grail.

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sport Royal”
Image via @shoehefner5

This Air Jordan 1 features a black leather upper with royal blue on the toebox, heel, and Swoosh. Also, a sail tongue contrasts the darker panels, with exposed foam edges and a retro-style Nike Air tag.

The yellow UN/LA tag sits on the eyestay, nodding to Union’s past work. Fragment’s lightning bolt logo appears stamped on the lateral heel. Further, bold black laces, pre-aged midsoles, and precise contrast stitching bring it all together.

The collar showcases Union’s signature zigzag detail, stitched like it was pulled from another pair. It’s a layered, collaborative take that celebrates both brands’ history with the AJ1.

Sneaker Files reports that the Fragment Design x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when they are released.

