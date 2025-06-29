This Air Jordan 1 Low “Triple White” Has No Swoosh

The Air Jordan 1 Low NS "Triple White" is making its return in July 2025. It's bringing back the understated elegance that made it a cult favorite. The "NS" stands for "No Swoosh," stripping the shoe of its usual branding and shifting the focus entirely to shape, texture, and material.

That subtle redesign is what makes this pair feel a little more grown-up with clean lines, premium leather, and no loud logos. This isn't the first time Jordan Brand has experimented with stripping things back.

The AJ1 has long been a canvas for reinterpretation, whether through wild colorways or minimalist takes like this one. The No Swoosh model quickly gained traction with people who wanted a Jordan they could wear anywhere.

The "Triple White" colorway takes that versatility to another level. The photos show just how crisp this pair really is. The all-white tumbled leather is rich in texture, giving the sneaker some dimension even without color contrast.

You’ll spot just a few hits of branding like the Wings logo pressed into the heel and a clean Nike Air tag on the tongue. With summer around the corner, this one’s set to be a go-to for anyone who likes their Jordans a little more refined.

Read More: Chase B Unveils Jordan Jumpman Jack Friends and Family

Air Jordan 1 Low NS “Triple White”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low NS "Triple White" features a premium tumbled leather upper dressed entirely in white. There’s no Swoosh on the side, giving the shoe a sleek, stripped-down look.

Perforations on the toe add breathability. Laces, midsole, and outsole all stick with the same clean white tone. Branding stays minimal, with a debossed Wings logo on the heel and a subtle Nike Air tag stitched on the tongue.

Padding around the collar ensures a comfortable fit. It’s a simple, sharp take on a classic silhouette that blends Jordan heritage with low-key luxury.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low NS “Triple White” will be released in July 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike