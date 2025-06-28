Rare Look At The Air Jordan 14 Doernbecher “Whiteout” Sample

The Air Jordan 14 Doernbecher "Whiteout" Sample reveals a stunning alternate take on one of the most meaningful designs from Nike’s Doernbecher Freestyle program. Created by Ethan Ellis in 2019, the retail version came in a bold black and purple look.

This unreleased sample flips that with an icy white leather base, giving the sneaker a whole new feel while keeping its emotional core intact. Ellis, born with a heart defect, brought a ton of personality and symbolism to the silhouette.

His six heart surgeries are honored by the number “6” stitched into one heel, while the other heel features Seattle’s iconic Space Needle in tribute to the hospital that saved his life. That same story plays out across the Whiteout pair, but with added visibility thanks to glowing crackle textures and white-on-white contrast that lets the details breathe.

The Jordan 14 itself is known for its sleek, Ferrari-inspired design and was the last model Michael Jordan wore as a Chicago Bull. It’s a fitting canvas for Ethan’s storyas it's fast, sharp, and unforgettable.

Photos of this sample show off its glow, details, and storytelling up close. Only two pairs exist, making it one of the rarest Doernbecher sneakers ever seen.

Air Jordan 14 Doernbecher “Whiteout” Sample

The Air Jordan 14 Doernbecher "Whiteout" Sample features a crisp white leather upper with subtle raindrop embossing on the toe. Iridescent cracked overlays shimmer in purple and blue, creating a bold contrast against the clean base.

The laces spell out personal nods to Ethan Ellis’s life, including “Seattle,” “Children’s,” and “6.” The Space Needle logo on one heel adds a regional touch, while the other heel showcases a stitched number 6.