Release Date Set For The Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” 

BY Ben Atkinson 96 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-14-black-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via jumpmanbostic
The Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" returns in 2026 with a bold contrast of dark suede and UNC-inspired accents.

The Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" is gearing up for its official release in 2026. This latest colorway breathes new life into the Ferrari-inspired silhouette with a black upper and sharp university blue accents throughout.

While the color palette nods to MJ’s ties to UNC, the overall design feels more street-ready than ever. It’s sleek, simple, and confident, everything the AJ14 is built to represent.

Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 14 dropped in 1998 and was the last signature shoe worn by MJ on court with the Bulls. The design famously took cues from his Ferrari 550 Maranello, reflected in the streamlined upper and vent-like midsole.

Over the years, the AJ14 has quietly remained a cult favorite, and this new colorway keeps that legacy alive with just the right amount of flair. As seen in the on-foot photos, the black suede base contrasts perfectly with hits of bright blue on the shoes.

The white “23” branding on the heel adds a clean finish. It’s a fresh take that sticks to the DNA of the silhouette without trying too hard.

Read More: The Air Jordan 16 Gets Bold Update From Free The Youth

Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" features a smooth black suede upper paired with vibrant b;ue detailing across the midsole, tongue, heel tab, and shield logo. The tongue displays “Jordan” in blue, while a white Jumpman sits on the toe.

The number “23” is embroidered on the heel beneath another Jumpman logo, rounding out the signature branding. Grey midsole accents add balance to the aggressive styling.

The low-profile shape, ribbed side panels, and aerodynamic lines stick close to the original 1998 design, but the new colors give the shoe a crisp and modern attitude.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” will be released on March 21st, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Read More: Hiroshi Fujiwara Debuts Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-14-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers First Look At The Air Jordan 14 in "Black/University Blue" 472
air-jordan-14-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” Set For Long-Awaited Comeback 393
air-jordan-14-golf-hyper-royal-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 14 Golf Gets A Clean "Hyper Royal" Refresh 450
air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Unboxing Reveals Everything 4.9K
Comments 0