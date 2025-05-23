First Look At The Air Jordan 14 in "Black/University Blue"

The Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" is making a return, and early looks confirm the iconic flair still hits. This colorway first gained attention for its bold contrast of black and Carolina blue, a combo that nods to Jordan’s alma mater without overplaying the connection.

Now, it's back with all the same Ferrari-inspired design language that defined the original silhouette. The Air Jordan 14 debuted in 1998, famously worn during MJ’s final run with the Bulls. Inspired by the Ferrari 550M, it was a performance beast wrapped in sleek, aerodynamic style.

Over the years, it has become a cult favorite for its low-slung profile, responsive build, and iconic tongue and heel branding. The “Last Shot” may be its most historic moment, but other colorways cemented the 14’s legacy as a late-career standout in the Jordan line.

This return sticks close to its roots. The rich black suede upper is accented by vibrant University Blue details throughout. The sneaker’s signature shield logo and midsole accents deliver that fast-lane aesthetic.

On-foot photos showcase the crisp contrast between the soft uppers and icy blue trim, giving fans a clean look at the pair ahead of its expected release.

The Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" features a premium black suede upper with smooth overlays and stitched paneling. Also, hits of University Blue appear on the midsole, tongue, heel tab, and branding elements.

The iconic Jumpman shield and “23” heel stamp return in true-to-form detail. A silver shank plate provides structural support, while a black rubber outsole enhances traction. Further, the sleek, aerodynamic build is rounded out with matching black laces and a branded sockliner.

Overall, with its fast-inspired DNA and bold color palette, this 2026 pair brings back a fan-favorite with subtle modern refreshes.