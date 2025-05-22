A Second Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 Surfaces Online

Another Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 mockup just dropped, adding fuel to the rumors of an upcoming collaboration in 2026. This version shifts the aesthetic with subtle tweaks that make a major difference.

While the denim base stays consistent, the color blocking now features cream overlays, red outsoles, and more contrast throughout. This second mockup signals that Jordan Brand and Levi’s could be aiming for a full capsule drop.

The original Air Jordan 4 Levi’s collection in 2018 featured three colorways, and signs point toward a similar rollout for the Air Jordan 3. If so, this would mark the first time Levi’s applies its signature denim material to the AJ3 silhouette.

The Air Jordan 3 debuted in 1988 and played a pivotal role in keeping Michael Jordan with Nike. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model introduced the visible Air unit and iconic elephant print. Over the decades, the Jordan 3 has become a staple for both retro hoop culture and streetwear.

The Levi’s treatment could push it even further into lifestyle territory. The new mockup preview shows off a cleaner, lighter interpretation of the denim design. The addition of a red outsole and white accents gives it a bolder finish. Whether or not this version drops, excitement is building.

Image via Sneaker Market RO

This version of the rumored Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 features a light blue denim upper with cream-colored elephant print overlays. The eyestays and laces also come in cream, while a crisp red outsole anchors the base.

A Levi’s red tab peeks through the denim near the lacing system. A dark heel tab and midsole panel contrast the lighter upper, offering a distinct take on the original mockup.