Third Levi’s x Jordan 3 Mockup Features Heavy Contrast

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 denim series continues to stir the pot with a third rumored mockup, this time dipping into a much darker palette. Compared to the previous versions, this pair leans fully into contrast, pairing deep red midsoles with black elephant print and bright crimson laces.

It’s denim, but with more edge. Mockups like these aren’t official confirmations, but when three colorways surface for a Levi’s x Jordan silhouette, the writing’s usually on the wall. The 2018 Air Jordan 4 x Levi’s collection followed a similar pattern with multiple drops.

If the Air Jordan 3 pack follows suit, fans could expect a lineup that ranges from clean and neutral to loud and aggressive. First released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 became an instant classic for introducing visible Air and the iconic elephant print.

Michael Jordan’s slam dunk contest win in the White Cement 3 only added to the legacy. Jordan Brand has since turned the model into a mainstay for retro drops, lifestyle fits, and high-profile collaborations.

The denim treatment from Levi’s could cement the AJ3 as a new canvas for expressive materials and bold textures. This third mockup makes the loudest statement yet. Based on the photo, it’s for those who want denim with attitude.

Image via Sneaker Market RO

The third Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 mockup features a raw denim upper with classic gold stitching throughout. Red laces and a bright red midsole break up the blue tones, while black elephant print overlays cover the toe and heel.

A black tongue and lining finish off the upper, matched with a black outsole. Levi’s branding appears on the side tab, keeping the design grounded in the iconic denim brand’s roots.