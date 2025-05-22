Nike Is Raising Prices This Summer, Here’s What’s Changing

BY Ben Atkinson 280 Views
nike-price-increase-sneaker-news
CHONGQING, CHINA - MAY 20: A woman walks past a Nike retail store with a large illuminated swoosh logo and displays of athletic apparel visible through the glass facade, on May 20, 2025 in Chongqing, China. As international sportswear brands navigate a shifting retail landscape in China, in-store design and customer experience have become key differentiators in attracting younger consumers. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
Nike's price increase takes effect in June 2025, learn what’s changing, what’s staying, and how it affects your next purchase.

Nike is making moves that could affect your wallet. Beginning June 2025, the brand is set to raise retail prices across a range of sneaker models due to rising import tariffs. Nike manufactures roughly 95% of its footwear outside the U.S. The impact of global supply chain costs is beginning to trickle down to consumers.

The Nike price increase isn’t massive, but it’s noticeable. Shoppers can expect to see prices jump anywhere from $2 to $10 depending on the silhouette. That means models like the Nike Air Max 1, already hovering in the $140 range, could see a new price tag closer to $150.

Several other running and Air Max lines are also expected to be affected, but the damage won’t be universal. If you’re a fan of the classic Nike Air Force 1, especially in adult sizing, there’s some good news. Its price is holding steady at $115, at least for now.

And for those shopping on a budget, any Nike or Jordan Brand item priced under $100 will remain untouched. That includes much of the kids' lineup and some entry-level sneakers. What remains unclear is how these changes will affect future Air Jordan Retro releases.

Nike Price Increase

While no specific models were mentioned, it’s fair to assume that rising costs could eventually ripple into the Jordan calendar as well. These updates come at a time when the footwear industry is navigating everything from geopolitical trade tensions to increased labor and material costs.

For sneakerheads, staying ahead of the game means understanding not just what’s dropping, but why prices are shifting behind the scenes. As we head into the summer, keep an eye on release calendars, and price tags.

In a landscape already shaped by resale margins and limited editions, even a $5 difference could influence what ends up in your rotation. Overall, this Nike price increase could change the sneaker landscape in the future.

