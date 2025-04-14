Lizzo Clowns President Donald Trump's Tariff Plans On SNL

Lizzo returned to Saturday Night Live with a defiant presence, blending music, protest, and personal resilience into a performance that demanded attention. Making her first appearance on the iconic stage since facing public controversy, she sidestepped silence with art and attitude—using fashion, lyrics, and presence to stir political discourse. Her outfit did the talking before the music began. Wearing a crop top stamped with the word “TARIFFIED” in bold red letters, Lizzo directly called out former President Donald Trump’s divisive tariff policies. It wasn’t a cryptic message or subtle reference—it was a deliberate confrontation. As the spotlight hit, so did the statement. And the internet lit up.

This moment marked her return to SNL amid ongoing legal troubles tied to workplace misconduct allegations. Introduced by host Jon Hamm, she stepped into the storm without flinching. Her energy was unwavering, her delivery fierce. There was no tiptoeing around controversy—only reclaiming space with conviction. Behind her, a projected American flag added weight to the moment, grounding the performance in its political context. She powered through a medley of “Love in Real Life” and “Still Bad,” turning the stage into a platform for both artistic liberation and cultural commentary. Fans across social platforms were quick to react. One declared the look “iconic,” while another praised her unapologetic boldness, saying, “Lizzo doesn’t wear outfits—she wears messages.”

Lizzo Disses Donald Trump

Yet, not all feedback was celebratory. Some critics dismissed the shirt as performative or attention-seeking. But even in dissent, the conversation kept circling back to Lizzo, proof of her enduring relevance. Whether seen as protest or provocation, the choice landed exactly as intended—unignorable. Meanwhile, Hamm brought his own political satire to the show, appearing as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a sketch titled “The White POTUS,” a spoof of The White Lotus that leaned into anti-Trump satire. He later teamed with Succession star Kieran Culkin for a segment that added levity and tension-breaking wit to an already charged night.