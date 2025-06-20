Lizzo Acknowledges Weight-Loss Progress With Progressive Appreciation IG Post

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Lizzo attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Lizzo has addressed body-shaming her entire career. She has shown moments of defeat and triumph over the issue on various occasions.

Lizzo is clearing the air on her body transformation journey.

Her recent weight loss wasn’t about fame or fitting a mold—it was deeply personal. After months of dedication, she says she’s not just changed her appearance but reclaimed how she feels in her own skin.

On the Just Trish podcast, the Grammy winner looked back on her biggest red carpet moments, including the Met Gala, where she showed up at her heaviest. Even then, she radiated confidence.

“Size never stopped my shine,” she said.

Before the transformation, Lizzo has always preached a body-positive message in her music.

Lizzo Body Transformation

But now, the compliments feel different.

“When people say I look good, I believe them,” she added. “Because I feel it.”

Her transformation came through consistency, not shortcuts. Lizzo dropped 16 percent of her body fat, revamped her skincare, wore Invisalign, and stuck to a gym routine.

The changes weren’t just cosmetic—they were emotional. She wasn’t trying to disappear. She was showing up for herself.

Lizzo is allegedly scheduled to release her fifth studio album, Love in Real Life, in summer 2025—a project shaped by personal growth and artistic renewal. She confirmed its completion on Instagram in March, sharing it came together on the same day she endured a root canal and appeared on SNL.

Lizzo introduced the album’s themes during a February Twitch stream, emphasizing emotional truth over digital trends. That spirit anchors the record’s spoken-word opener, “Everything Was So Much Simpler,” setting the tone for an album rooted in real.

Created during a storm of legal and emotional challenges, the album reflects a shift toward rock textures and deeper lyrical exploration. Lizzo’s upcoming shows at venues like the Wiltern and Irving Plaza promise an intimate rollout.

Love in Real Life signals Lizzo’s return—not just to music, but to herself. It’s fearless, honest, and driven by a need to speak from the soul.

