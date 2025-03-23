Lizzo Shows Off Weight Loss With Fishnet-Clad Instagram Pics

Lizzo rocked a short plaid skirt and black top over a pair of fishnet tights in her latest post on Instagram, showing off the weight she continues to lose. "Devour feculence," she captioned the post, referencing a recent episode of the hit series, Severance. Fans in the comments section have been loving the positivity. "Love that reference! You look great!" one user wrote. Another replied: "You look absolutely amazing Lizzo."

Following that post, Lizzo joked about having yet to see the Severance season two finale while sharing a another revealing picture of herself. This time, she wore a black t-shirt and matching underwear. "Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven’t seen the season finale of severance)," she wrote in that caption.

Lizzo's Weight Loss Journey

Lizzo has been working on her weight for a number of years at this point. Speaking with The New York Times for a recent interview, she described her process as "methodical." "I'm taking the time every day to put some love into my body," she explained. "There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates."