Lizzo Shows Off Weight Loss With Fishnet-Clad Instagram Pics

BY Cole Blake 1283 Views
Entertainment: 2024 Grammy Awards
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lizzo presents the award for best R&amp;B Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Lizzo joked about the hit AppleTV series, "Severance," in the caption of the post, following the finale of season two.

Lizzo rocked a short plaid skirt and black top over a pair of fishnet tights in her latest post on Instagram, showing off the weight she continues to lose. "Devour feculence," she captioned the post, referencing a recent episode of the hit series, Severance. Fans in the comments section have been loving the positivity. "Love that reference! You look great!" one user wrote. Another replied: "You look absolutely amazing Lizzo."

Following that post, Lizzo joked about having yet to see the Severance season two finale while sharing a another revealing picture of herself. This time, she wore a black t-shirt and matching underwear. "Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven’t seen the season finale of severance)," she wrote in that caption.

Lizzo's Weight Loss Journey

Lizzo has been working on her weight for a number of years at this point. Speaking with The New York Times for a recent interview, she described her process as "methodical." "I'm taking the time every day to put some love into my body," she explained. "There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates."

Despite remaining positive about her body, Lizzo also recently explained during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Love in Real Life that the mindset has been co-opted in a way to call people "fat." She said: “The body positivity movement was very political and it got taken and kind of commercialized — and now body positivity to people is code word for fat. So they’re like, ‘Oh she’s not body-positive anymore.’ I’m not fat anymore. But I’m still body positive because the body positive movement was actually created by a sub-group of people who were not put in the media, who were not praised, who were told we shouldn’t exist and we weren’t good enough because our bodies were bigger or disabled or even queer and trans people.”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
