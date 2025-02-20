Lizzo Continues To Shock & Impress Skeptical Fans With Her Weight Loss Progress

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 272 Views
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lizzo performs during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The haters can't deny her hard work, although they are still trying to bring her down.

Lizzo has been hard at work on her fitness journey, sharing her weight loss progress with fans on social media to much fanfare. Not only are her hardcore fans happy for her and hoping that she's doing well, but even her haters can't deny her determination. Sure, a lot of people are making insensitive comments about how "bullying works," but you can't keep all the trolls out of the replies. Even if many of these reactions around the singer's transformation still reek of misogyny and fat-shaming, it's at least good to see them retract their vitriol somewhat. If only they could hold that same empathy and support for all body types and engage with the realities of their previous perspective.

Nevertheless, Lizzo seems very happy, fulfilled, and self-motivated with this process, and folks should emphasize her celebration of this journey rather than their own possibly discriminatory standards. After all, folks don't want to promote just one body type, but rather health and personal happiness. Demanding a slimmer physique could get in the way of this, which is why we should always look to the individual rather than the wider conversation around them.

Lizzo Weight Loss

For those unaware, Lizzo recently shared how she reached her weight loss goal and hit a number she hasn't seen since 2014. Most importantly, she continues to characterize this process as a display that folks can do whatever they set their mind to if it makes them happy. As such, the Detroit native is celebrating body positivity and fulfillment above any particular body shape or standard. With this in mind, some of the comments about her physique and her transformation are missing the point.

Nevertheless, Lizzo also has other missions and narratives to champion, such as the need for radical action following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president. This also garners plenty of hate her way, but she will continue to stand on her values and focus on herself and the communities she wants to help. It's not always a perfect process, as the dismissed sexual harassment lawsuit against the flautist proves. But one step at a time goes a long way...

Gabriel Bras Nevares
