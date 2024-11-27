Lizzo Blasts Fans Who Mocked Her Appearance On Kai Cenat Live Stream

She also poked fun at Cenat.

Lizzo was one of the countless celebrities who dropped by Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 live stream. The singer accompanied SZA, and the two discussed upcoming material while listening to new music by Kendrick Lamar. Lizzo provided one of the stream's most viral moments she yelled Kendrick Lamar's "Mustard!" tag from the song "tv off." The appearance appeared to go over well, but Lizzo hopped on Instagram Live a few days later to address the stream. Evidently, some of Cenat's fans made fun of the singer for what was perceived to be "heavy breathing."

"I know that if it the internet's good for one thing, it's for talking cash money sh*t about fat girls," Lizzo told viewers. She went on a rant about the ways in which fatphobia is rampant online, but then shifted focus back to her Mafiathon 2 appearance. "What I will not allow if for y'all to lie on me. I have seen too many posts about me breathing loud during Mafia," she explained. "And b*tch, y'all know Kai Cenat is a loud a*s breather." Lizzo claimed that Cenat was the cause for the breathing, as evidenced by the fact that his mouth wear near his microphone the entire stream.

Lizzo Blamed Alleged "Heavy Breathing" On Kai Cenat

"That's the n**ga that was breathing loud," Lizzo asserted. "How am I the one that's breathing loud, when the volume of the breathing didn't change." The "Truth Hurts" hit maker was annoyed by what fans had to say. She even illustrated the fact that her shoulders didn't move during the stream. "My shoulders not even moving with the sound of the breathing," she explained. Lizzo is no stranger to online mockery regarding her size. The singer has had to contend with being the focus of a recent South Park special, and social media trolling courtesy of Antonio Brown.

Lizzo has continued to take things in stride, however. The singer has responded graciously to her South Park skewering and shrugged off AB's trolling. She has also garnered praise from fans due to her sizable weight loss over the last year. Lizzo posted a photo of herself on Saturday, and the comment section was flooded with praise for her appearance. "You look so good," one user wrote. "They say if you ain’t got no haters you ain’t popping."