Orthopedic Doctor Weighs In On How Young Scooter Died From His Leg Injury

The cause of death of Young Scooter remains quite the mystery now four days after his shocking passing. However, we now have some insight from a medical professional that could explain how he could have succumbed to his leg injury. That's what the Atlanta Police Department are saying as of now, but this could definitely change once an autopsy has been completed. But for now, this is all we have to go off of. In talking with orthopedic surgeon Craig Weil, Atlanta news station 11Alive gathered from him that a punctured femoral artery would be the most logical explanation. During the press conference immediately after the 911 call they responded to Atlanta Police Lieutenant Andrew Smith said that he must have fractured something in his leg.

He also added that the rapper was one of two males that fled the house. Young Scooter managed to jump two fences in his escape, so with each fall there's a good chance the first one set that possible puncture in motion. Then, on the last jump, the 39-year-old crashing to the ground must have drove the broken or fractured femur in further, causing him to bleed out. Dr. Weil also added that a case like this is "relatively rare" and only causes 10-15% of traumas.

Young Scooter Dead At 39

If that turns out to be true, then it sounds like an incredibly unfortunate and freak accident. Lieutenant Smith made sure to clarify during his address that no gun shots were fired while Young Scooter was evading him and his men. That was the aggressive rumor spreading online when the internet first heard that the Atlanta luminary had passed away. Overall, we are continuing to send out prayers to the loved ones of the Freebandz signee.