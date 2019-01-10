leg injury
- SportsNick Chubb Suffers Graphic Knee Injury, ESPN Refuses To Show ReplayNick Chubb will be out for the rest of the season, multiple reports say. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicConway The Machine Starts Walking On Injured Leg In Video, Plays 50 Cent SongConway is well on his way to recovery with a little help form the G-Unit boss' 2003 cut "Gotta Make It To Heaven." By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKevin Durant Gets Positive News Ahead Of Nets Vs. Suns GameKevin Durant has been dealing with injuries all season long.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Weidman Suffers Horrifying Leg Injury During Fight Against Uriah HallChris Weidman suffered a brutal leg injury during his fight against Uriah Hall.By Cole Blake
- SportsConor McGregor Spotted Walking With Crutch After Poirier LossDustin Poirier's leg kicks were a dominant force on Saturday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKlay Thompson Reportedly Suffers Serious Leg InjuryKlay Thompson suffered an injury this week and it may have been serious.By Alex Zidel
- SportsBoosie Badazz Suffers Injury Courtesy Of Warriors Player While Chilling CourtsideBoosie Badazz wants to know where the foul was.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAlex Smith's Gruesome Leg Injury Led To Ungodly Amount Of SurgeriesAlex Smith has been through a lot.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKawhi Leonard "Will Be Ready" For Game 4 After Injuring LegLeonard was able to push through the pain in Game 3.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKawhi Leonard Promises He's "Good" After Game Three Leg InjuryLeonard pushed though and secured the W for the Raptors.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMcKenzie Milton Of UCF Shows Off Injury RehabThe quarterback is making strides after a gruesome injury.By Alexander Cole