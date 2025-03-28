DDG Gives Fans A Health Update After Showing Off Concerning Leg Indentations

Even though DDG is dealing with a lot of online narratives these days, he knows to keep his health in check above all else.

DDG is coming off a successful Rolling Loud California performance, so it makes sense that he wants to assess his physical state these days. Recently, he caused a lot of concern after he posted a video in which he pressed his leg, leaving a long-lasting indentation in place of his finger. It's a bit hard to describe without the visual component, which you can find further down below. Nevertheless, it fortunately seems like the "Hate Or Love It" rapper is doing just fine. During a recent livestream, he updated fans with the conclusions from his recent doctor's visit, who explained to him why his leg is "squishy" like that.

"I did a full check-up, took blood work, everything," DDG remarked on his livestream. "[The doctor] called me today and he said I'm the healthiest 27-year-old he's ever seen in his life. That's what he said! He tested me for everything in the book. I'm healthy, n***a. My squishy leg is just an injury from hooping. I don't have heart failure, for the people that wished for me to die. There was lot of people that wished that I died and they was happy because I had a squishy leg. I'm not dying. My liver's intact. He said I do have a vitamin D deficiency, though. I'm 'bout to get the gummies and s**t. But nah, he said I have no STDs, I don't have HIV. I don't have any diseases. I'm 100% healthy. I'm not dying, no heart failure, no liver failure."

DDG Halle Bailey Drama

Elsewhere, we know that the Michigan rapper has to deal with a lot of online narratives, so it's good he's prioritizing his health over those. One of those storylines is DDG's coparenting struggles over his son with Halle Bailey, which have caused some controversy.

Nevertheless, none of this has slowed him down, whether in an online sense when it comes to his community engagement or in his musical career. DDG just dropped "Easing Up" with a guest feature from KARRAHBOOO earlier this year, and we can expect much more material to drop in the near future. It seems like a doctor cleared him to put his best foot forward and work as hard as he wants to, as weird as those leg indentations are.

