DDG Confirms He’s Spoken To His Son After Putting Halle Bailey On Blast

DDG and Halle Bailey recently hit a rough patch on the road to nailing a healthy co-parenting dynamic, but according to the former, things may have been settled. Last week, he took to social media to claim that he'd been unable to see his son Halo as much as he'd like to, even accusing his ex of kicking him out when he tried to visit. "I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," he told supporters during a livestream. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me."

"I been dealing with this sh*t since he born," he also added. "I'm really just coming on this motherf*cker as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point." During another recent livestream, however, he revealed that his issues have been squared away. According to him, he was able to talk to Halo recently, so social media users are free to stop theorizing about his family problems.

Halle Bailey & DDG's Breakup

"I talked to my son this morning. All you parasocials, y'all can stop y'all thinkpieces now," he announced. "I talked to my son today, we're good [...] Can y'all stop saying, 'Free Halo?' Halo is free, y'all." DDG's latest update arrives just one day after Bailey hinted at being unbothered by their visitation drama. The Little Mermaid actress shared a selfie on X, captioning it, "Because i’m happyyy." She appeared to be in front of a microphone and wearing headphones, leading to speculation that she could be working on some new music. At the time of writing, she's yet to address the drama directly.

The former couple split up last year, just a few months after Halo's birth. The breakup was described as amicable in their heartfelt announcement, with DDG even saying they were still "best friends." At the time, he also said that taking care of Halo was their top priority as they went their separate ways.