DDG Confirms He’s Spoken To His Son After Putting Halle Bailey On Blast

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DDG Spoken To Son Gossip News
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: DDG arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)
DDG has urged fans to stop their "thinkpieces" and stop saying "Free Halo," insisting that the child is free.

DDG and Halle Bailey recently hit a rough patch on the road to nailing a healthy co-parenting dynamic, but according to the former, things may have been settled. Last week, he took to social media to claim that he'd been unable to see his son Halo as much as he'd like to, even accusing his ex of kicking him out when he tried to visit. "I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," he told supporters during a livestream. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me."

"I been dealing with this sh*t since he born," he also added. "I'm really just coming on this motherf*cker as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point." During another recent livestream, however, he revealed that his issues have been squared away. According to him, he was able to talk to Halo recently, so social media users are free to stop theorizing about his family problems.

Read More: Halle Bailey Reveals How She's Feeling Amid Messy DDG Visitation Drama

Halle Bailey & DDG's Breakup

"I talked to my son this morning. All you parasocials, y'all can stop y'all thinkpieces now," he announced. "I talked to my son today, we're good [...] Can y'all stop saying, 'Free Halo?' Halo is free, y'all." DDG's latest update arrives just one day after Bailey hinted at being unbothered by their visitation drama. The Little Mermaid actress shared a selfie on X, captioning it, "Because i’m happyyy." She appeared to be in front of a microphone and wearing headphones, leading to speculation that she could be working on some new music. At the time of writing, she's yet to address the drama directly.

The former couple split up last year, just a few months after Halo's birth. The breakup was described as amicable in their heartfelt announcement, with DDG even saying they were still "best friends." At the time, he also said that taking care of Halo was their top priority as they went their separate ways.

Read More: DDG Considers Leaving America Amidst Custody Drama With Halle Bailey

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Halle Bailey Messy DDG Drama Gossip News Gossip Halle Bailey Reveals How She's Feeling Amid Messy DDG Visitation Drama 620
DDG Emotional Song Halle Bailey Gossip News Relationships DDG Previews Emotional Song “Don’t Take My Son” Amid Halle Bailey Visitation Drama 1131
DDG Halle Bailey Kicking Out Gossip News Gossip DDG Accuses Halle Bailey Of Kicking Him Out When He Tried To Visit Son 1160
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music DDG Considers Leaving America Amidst Custody Drama With Halle Bailey 2.7K