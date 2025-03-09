DDG Previews Emotional Song “Don’t Take My Son” Amid Halle Bailey Visitation Drama

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DDG and Halle Bailey's relationship has only gotten more complicated since they decided to call it quits last year.

Recently, DDG claimed that he hasn't been able to see his son Halo as much as he'd like to thanks to his ex, Halle Bailey. The two young artists welcomed the child in December of 2023. A few months later, they decided to call it quits, announcing their breakup in a heartfelt social media post. At the time, DDG described the split as amicable, and said they were still "best friends."

Unfortunately, however, it looks like they've run into some issues on their path to successful co-parenting. During a stream late last week, he said he stopped by the Little Mermaid actress' home to see their child recently, but was promptly kicked out. According to him, this is nothing new. He claimed that he's been having problems with visitation since Halo was born. Bailey has yet to address his claims directly, taking to Snapchat over the weekend to announce a social media break.

DDG & Halle Bailey's Split

Amid all of this, both parties have received a great deal of backlash. While some believe that DDG needs to work on his communication skills, others think Bailey should allow for more flexibility in their visitation schedule. He addressed all of this during another recent stream, expressing frustration over the fact that most of his critics don't even know what it's like to have kids.

While the situation has been undoubtedly tough to deal with, he says he doesn't plan on taking it to court, as he thinks it'll only make matters worse for everyone involved. "It's gonna get extremely messy, and it don't have to happen," he explained. "We could just have a clear understanding." DDG also took the opportunity to share a snippet of a song he made roughly a year ago titled "Don't Take My Son." In it, he discusses how much he loves baby Halo, tension between him and Bailey, and more.

