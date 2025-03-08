DDG Accuses Halle Bailey Of Kicking Him Out When He Tried To Visit Son

DDG and Halle Bailey's relationship has been controversial since the beginning, and years later, it looks like nothing has changed. In December of 2023, the young artists welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Halo. Just a few months later, they announced that they'd decided to go their separate ways. DDG described the split as amicable, claiming that they were still "best friends" and working on figuring out their roles as co-parents.

Unfortunately, the former pair has hit a bump in the road. Yesterday (March 7), DDG took to X to suggest that he's struggled to spend time with Halo. “Been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this s*** sucks,” he wrote. He later vented about the situation during a livestream, claiming that it's been like this since Halo was born.

Read More: DDG Claims To See Son Less Than Nanny After Halle Bailey Break Up

DDG & Halle Bailey

"I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," he explained. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me." According to him, he took his issues to the internet because at this point, he doesn't know what else to do. "I been dealing with this sh*t since he born," he said. "I'm really just coming on this motherf*cker as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point." DDG went on, claiming that when he went to visit Halo at Bailey's home yesterday, he was kicked out. At the time of writing, she's yet to address his claims publicly.