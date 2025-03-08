DDG Accuses Halle Bailey Of Kicking Him Out When He Tried To Visit Son

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Amid figuring out their roles as co-parents, it looks like Halle Bailey and DDG have hit a bump in the road.

DDG and Halle Bailey's relationship has been controversial since the beginning, and years later, it looks like nothing has changed. In December of 2023, the young artists welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Halo. Just a few months later, they announced that they'd decided to go their separate ways. DDG described the split as amicable, claiming that they were still "best friends" and working on figuring out their roles as co-parents.

Unfortunately, the former pair has hit a bump in the road. Yesterday (March 7), DDG took to X to suggest that he's struggled to spend time with Halo. “Been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this s*** sucks,” he wrote. He later vented about the situation during a livestream, claiming that it's been like this since Halo was born.

DDG & Halle Bailey

"I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," he explained. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me." According to him, he took his issues to the internet because at this point, he doesn't know what else to do. "I been dealing with this sh*t since he born," he said. "I'm really just coming on this motherf*cker as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point." DDG went on, claiming that when he went to visit Halo at Bailey's home yesterday, he was kicked out. At the time of writing, she's yet to address his claims publicly.

This isn't the first time the exes have had a disagreement, however. In November, baby Halo joined DDG for a stream with Kai Cenat. According to Bailey, nobody told her about this. She promptly hopped on X to call DDG out, which ultimately earned her a great deal of backlash. The following day, she provided social media users with more context, noting how she didn't appreciate "finding out with the rest of the world" what her child was up to.

